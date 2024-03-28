Entertainment

'Crew' cast fee

How much did Kareena, Tubu, Kriti, Diljit, Kapil charge for their roles?

'Crew'

The film 'Crew' is all set to hit the big screen on March 29, 2024, and ahead of the film's release, let us have a look at how much the cast charged for their roles in the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reported charged Rs 10 crore.

Tabu

Tabu is believed to have charged a salary of approximately Rs 3-4 crore.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon demanded Rs 3-4 crore for her role in the film.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has a small but important role in the film and his fee is Rs 3 crore.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has a special role in the film and demanded between Rs 40-50 lakh.

