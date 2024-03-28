Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: When and where to watch the film

Entertainment
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has finally got a release date.
The series will premiere on May 1.
You can watch the show on the OTT platform Netflix.
'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has a total of 8 episodes.
The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.
'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut.