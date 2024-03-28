Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: When and where to watch the film

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has finally got a release date.

When to watch

The series will premiere on May 1.

Where to watch

You can watch the show on the OTT platform Netflix.

Number of episodes

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has a total of 8 episodes.

Cast

The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut.

