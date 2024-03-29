Entertainment

Ranbir- Alia Bhatt's Rs 250 crore bungalow to register in Raha's name?

Image credits: Instagram

Krishna Raj mansion

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor are frequently seen in Bandra, viewing the development of their 'Krishna Raj' mansion.

Image credits: social media

Property on Raha's name

As the property's development nears completion, it is reported that Ranbir and Alia would register it in the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Image credits: Our own

Ranbir-Alia's investment

A source close to Bollywood Life stated that Ranbir and Alia are investing their hard-earned money to build their dream home.

Image credits: our own

Most expensive house in Mumbai

The completed mansion will cost more than Rs 250 crore and will become the most expensive house in the Mumbai area, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa.

Image credits: our own

Co-owner

Neetu Kapoor will co-own the bungalow after late actor Rishi Kapoor made her a half-owner of all his assets. 

Image credits: neetu kapoor Instagram

Richest kid in Bollywood

Now that the bungalow is said to be in Raha's name, this will make her the richest kid in Bollywood.

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One