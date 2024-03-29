Ranbir- Alia Bhatt's Rs 250 crore bungalow to register in Raha's name?

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor are frequently seen in Bandra, viewing the development of their 'Krishna Raj' mansion.
As the property's development nears completion, it is reported that Ranbir and Alia would register it in the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor.
A source close to Bollywood Life stated that Ranbir and Alia are investing their hard-earned money to build their dream home.
The completed mansion will cost more than Rs 250 crore and will become the most expensive house in the Mumbai area, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa.
Neetu Kapoor will co-own the bungalow after late actor Rishi Kapoor made her a half-owner of all his assets.
Now that the bungalow is said to be in Raha's name, this will make her the richest kid in Bollywood.