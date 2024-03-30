Tamil star Daniel Balaji passes away due to heart attack

Entertainment
Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passed away on Friday night, March 29, 2024.
He experienced a heart attack and was taken to a private hospital in Chennai, where he passed away.
Daniel Balaji was just 48-years-old.
Daniel Balaji's last rites will be performed today.
He made his acting debut in Tamil cinema with the 2022 film 'April Madhathil'. He rose to prominence after appearing in Gautham Menon and Suriya-Jyotika's 'Kaakha Kaakha'.
He acted in several more films such as 'Vidhi Madhi Ultaa' and 'Polladhavan'. He has also appeared in Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bairavaa', Dhanush's 'Vada Chennai', and Vijay's 'Bigil'.