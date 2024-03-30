Entertainment

Tamil star Daniel Balaji passes away due to heart attack

When did Daniel Balaji die?

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passed away on Friday night, March 29, 2024.

How did he pass away?

He experienced a heart attack and was taken to a private hospital in Chennai, where he passed away.

Age

Daniel Balaji was just 48-years-old.

Last rituals

Daniel Balaji's last rites will be performed today.

About Daniel Balaji

He made his acting debut in Tamil cinema with the 2022 film 'April Madhathil'. He rose to prominence after appearing in Gautham Menon and Suriya-Jyotika's 'Kaakha Kaakha'.

Daniel Balaji's films

He acted in several more films such as 'Vidhi Madhi Ultaa' and 'Polladhavan'. He has also appeared in Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bairavaa', Dhanush's 'Vada Chennai', and Vijay's 'Bigil'.

