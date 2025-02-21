Entertainment
Looking at Dhanashree Verma's toned body, it seems she puts in a lot of effort to keep herself fit. The secret to her fitness lies in workout and diet.
Dhanashree Verma dances daily to strengthen muscles and improve body flexibility. You must have seen her excellent dance videos on social media.
Dhanashree Verma does HIIT workout daily. High-intensity interval training strengthens muscles and improves heart health.
Along with juice for hydration, Dhanashree drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep her body hydrated. Her diet includes fresh vegetables, lentils, and healthy foods.
Dhanashree believes that yoga is also necessary along with the gym to keep oneself fit. She does strength training with yoga daily to give full energy to the body.
A positive attitude is very important for good health. If you also exercise daily, no one can stop you from staying fit.
