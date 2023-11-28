Entertainment
Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: Here are some lesser-known facts about the diva that most people are unaware of.
Before entering the world of beauty, she studied mass communication at Manipal Institute of Communication.
Esha Gupta's father is a retired Air Force officer, and her mother is a stay-at-home mom. She also has a sister named Neha
Esha Gupta rose to notoriety after winning the 'Miss India International title' in the Femina Miss India competition in 2007.
Esha Gupta appeared in the 2010 Kingfisher Calendar.
Esha Gupta made her acting debut in Mahesh Bhatt's murder thriller 'Jannat 2' starring Emraan Hashmi in 2012.
Esha Gupta was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in 2012.
Esha Gupta appeared alongside Imran Khan in Karan Johar's 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein' in the song 'Dhat Teri Ki'.
Esha Gupta was named 15th on Time's list of the "50 Most Desirable Women in 2014."
Esha Gupta admits to being a car enthusiast, and her favourite vehicle is the Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe.
Esha Gupta's net worth is $8 million. Her Annual Income is 4 Crore plus and a monthly income of Rs 30 Lakh plus according to the sources.