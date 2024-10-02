Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan: 7 Bollywood celebs who are vegetarians

Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor loves all animals and chose vegetarianism for their sake. He feels happy with his vegetarian lifestyle, believing it's healthier for him and the planet.
Alia Bhatt has been a vegetarian since childhood. She loves animals and doesn't believe in eating them, making her diet a personal choice.
Anushka Sharma has been a vegetarian for years. She believes that a vegetarian diet can enhance both physical strength and mental well-being.
Kangana Ranaut, known for her strong roles, is a vegetarian who has switched to a vegan diet, eliminating all meat and dairy from her meals.
Aamir Khan adopted a vegan diet after watching a video about the health risks of eating meat, influenced by his wife, Kiran Rao.
Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic actor known as Big B, has maintained a vegetarian diet for several years, emphasizing the importance of ethical eating.
Vidya Balan, a popular actress, follows a vegetarian diet, showcasing her commitment to animal rights and health through her food choices.