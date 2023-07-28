'Clannad' to 'Violet Evergarden': 7 most heartwarming OTT Anime series

Entertainment
These anime series on OTT platforms are sure to leave viewers with a warm and fuzzy feeling, as they explore the complexities of human emotions and relationships.
This emotional rollercoaster depicts the life of a high school delinquent as he forms profound connections with his classmates, bringing tears and smiles.
A group of childhood friends reunites to confront their past and fulfill a dear friend's final wish.
A beautiful coming-of-age story about a shogi prodigy, showcasing the power of human connections and healing from past trauma.
A touching story of love, loss, and music, following a talented pianist's journey to heal and rediscover his passion.
This heartwarming slice-of-life anime portrays a calligrapher's transformation as he finds inspiration and friendship in a rural village.
A powerful film that tackles themes of bullying, redemption, and friendship, showcasing the protagonist's efforts to make amends.
Follow the journey of a former soldier as she learns about emotions and empathy through writing letters for others.