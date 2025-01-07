Entertainment

(PHOTOS) A peek into Hrithik Roshan’s lavish Mumbai home

Where is it?

Hrithik Roshan's bungalow is on Juhu-Versova Link Road.

Amazing view

A beautiful sea view from Hrithik's balcony.

Living area

Hrithik's spacious living area.

Royal feel

Hrithik's royal-looking bedroom.

Fitness freak

Hrithik's home gym for fitness.

Hrithik's uniquely decorated home.

Gorgeous home

Indoor stairs and a piano in Hrithik's house.

Play arena

Hrithik playing snooker with his kids.

