(PHOTOS) A peek into Hrithik Roshan’s lavish Mumbai home

Hrithik Roshan's bungalow is on Juhu-Versova Link Road.
A beautiful sea view from Hrithik's balcony.
Hrithik's spacious living area.
Hrithik's royal-looking bedroom.
Hrithik's home gym for fitness.
Indoor stairs and a piano in Hrithik's house.
Hrithik playing snooker with his kids.
