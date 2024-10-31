Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Singham Again: 7 films releasing on Diwali 2024

Entertainment
Multiple films will release this Diwali 2024. The biggest clash will be between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Singham Again is set to explode at the box office this Diwali, releasing globally on November 1st.
The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Anees Bazmee, also releases on November 1st.
South Indian films are also releasing for Diwali. Armaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, and Srikumar, released on October 31st.
The Tamil comedy Brother, starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan, also released on October 31st for Diwali.
Bloody Beggar, directed by Shivabalan Muthukumar, released on October 31st. It stars Kavin, Radin Kingsley, Prithvi Raj, and Sunil Sukhda.
Prashanth Neel's Bagheera, starring Sriimurali, also released on October 31st for Diwali. The film features high-stakes action drama.
Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary's Lucky Bhaskar, directed by Venky Atluri, also hit theaters on October 31st for Diwali.