Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik allegedly harassed Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss, leading to her exit.

Hina Khan

Karan Mehra was reportedly removed from a show due to Hina Khan.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai's frequent arguments with Sidharth Shukla led to his replacement.

Chahat Pandey

Salman Khan accused Chahat Pandey of getting people she dislikes removed from shows.

Paridhi Sharma

Paridhi Sharma reportedly wanted Rajat Tokas removed from Jodha Akbar due to their disputes.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has been accused by multiple co-stars of on-set harassment, leading to their departures from Anupamaa.

