Entertainment
From 1999 to 2002, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship made headlines. Their breakup was also much discussed because it was controversial.
In 2002, Aishwarya announced her breakup with Salman in an interview. She also admitted that despite the breakup in March 2002, Salman was unable to accept it.
Aishwarya said in a press conference that Salman doubted her and linked her name with every co-star from Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan.
Aishwarya said, "Salman Khan assaulted me several times. But luckily, no marks were left. On the other hand, I used to go to work as if nothing had happened."
In April 2007, Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan. When her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan was asked for his reaction, he expressed happiness.
Reacting to Aishwarya's wedding in an interview with India TV, Salman Khan said, "I am very happy that she married Abhishek."
Salman further said, "He (Abhishek) is a good boy from a good family. The best thing I want for her (Aishwarya) is that she be happy in life."