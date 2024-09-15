Ranveer Singh: 8 Upcoming Movies Set to Rock the Box Office

Entertainment
Directed by Rohit Shetty, this action-packed film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role, with Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Simmba.
Helmed by 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' fame Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead. Touted to be a big-budget venture, it is expected to hit the theatres in 2025.
Ranveer Singh is set to step into the shoes of the iconic Don in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3,' starring alongside Kiara Advani. The film is expected to release in 2025.
Director Shankar announced the Hindi remake of the 2005 hit Tamil film 'Anniyan,' starring Vikram, with Ranveer Singh in 2021.
Director Rajkumar Santoshi is reportedly planning a sequel to the 1994 cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna,' potentially starring Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor
In 2022, Ranveer Singh himself confirmed that a sequel to his blockbuster 'Simmba' (2018) is in the works. Further updates on the film are awaited.
During the trailer launch of 'Cirkus' in 2022, both Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty hinted at Ranveer's possible involvement in 'Golmaal 5.'
Karan Johar had announced this period drama as a director quite some time ago, with Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles. However, the film is currently on hold.