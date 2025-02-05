WWE wealth showdown: The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar net worth

Entertainment
The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar have already earned their names in the WWE, but who has managed to make more money? Check it out here
The Undertaker aka Mark William Calaway is a seven-time WWE champion and winner of Royal Rumble in 2007. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.
Mark Willian Calaway has an estimated net worth of $17 million. He has generated most of his wealth through his successful career at WWE.
Apart from his successful career at WWE, the Undertaker has made money through his business, brand endorsements, merchandise sale, and special appearances.
Brock Lesnar is 10-time WWE Champion and was the youngest to win WWE Championship at the age of 25 in 2002.
The legendary wrestler reportedly has an estimated net worth of $25 million. His successful career at the WWE helped him generate significant wealth
Brock Lesnar has endorsement deals with brands such as Dymatize Nutrition and Death Clutch that drive his income outside the WWE
In terms of net worth, Brock Lesnar has surpassed The Undertaker's wealth, thanks to his WWE career and stint in UFC.
