A look into Priyanka Chopra's $ 43 Million worth neckpiece

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra turned heads in Rome as she celebrated Bulgari's 140th anniversary.
The event also marked the unveiling of the luxury brand's new high-end jewellery collection Aeterna.
Priyanka Chopra chose an amazing necklace from the new collection, the Serpenti Aeterna necklace, which is regarded as one of Bulgari's most valuable Serpenti pieces.
The beautiful masterpiece features around 140 carats of diamonds representing each year of Bulgari's famous history.
This is built around a raw diamond weighing over 20 carats and precisely cut into seven pear-shaped drops, making it one of the most costly pieces ever created in Bulgari's studio.
The diamonds are delicately set within a sinuous, three-dimensional wave structure that includes 698 baguette diamonds totaling 61.81 carats.
It took 2,800 hours to build this masterpiece, which is expected to cost $43 million.