Reliance Industries scion Anant Ambani is no stranger to the spotlight and neither is his exceptionally well-curated and jaw-dropping expensive watch collection.
Check out ultra-rare timepieces that have been spotted on his wrist across the years, here are some of the biggest highlights from the collection.
Anant boasts not one, but two of most intricate watches. This masterpiece features 20 complications and five chiming modes. Estimated Price: Rs 67.5 crore.
Crafted to commemorate 30th anniversary, it features a titanium case and a skeletonized dial, offering a mesmerizing view of its intricate mechanism. Estimate price: Rs 1.9 crore.
Its ruby, diamond-laden white gold case and bracelet make it epitome of luxury watches. He has two variants—one with rubies and other with emeralds. Estimated price: Rs 8.2 crore.
Featuring a manual winding tourbillon movement with various complications. Anant’s version, with a green sapphire case, adds to its rarity. Estimated Price: Rs 25 crore
The Sky Moon Tourbillon boasts twelve complications, including a perpetual calendar and a moon phase indicator. Estimated Price: Rs 54 crore