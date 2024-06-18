 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

A look at Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Image credits: Anant Ambani Instagram | Patek Website

Reliance Industries scion Anant Ambani is no stranger to the spotlight and neither is his exceptionally well-curated and jaw-dropping expensive watch collection.

Image credits: instagram

Image credits: instagram

1. Patek Philippe GrandMaster Chime

Anant boasts not one, but two of most intricate watches. This masterpiece features 20 complications and five chiming modes. Estimated Price: Rs 67.5 crore.

Image credits: Patek Philippe Website

2. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept GMT Tourbillon

Crafted to commemorate 30th anniversary, it features a titanium case and a skeletonized dial, offering a mesmerizing view of its intricate mechanism. Estimate price: Rs 1.9 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

3. Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time

Its ruby, diamond-laden white gold case and bracelet make it epitome of luxury watches. He has two variants—one with rubies and other with emeralds. Estimated price: Rs 8.2 crore.

Image credits: instagram

4. Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillon Green Sapphire

Featuring a manual winding tourbillon movement with various complications. Anant’s version, with a green sapphire case, adds to its rarity. Estimated Price: Rs 25 crore

Image credits: instagram

5. Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon

The Sky Moon Tourbillon boasts twelve complications, including a perpetual calendar and a moon phase indicator. Estimated Price: Rs 54 crore

Image credits: Patek website
