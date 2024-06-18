 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Siddharth Mallya once called Deepika Padukone CRAZY and 'gold digger'

Sidharth Mallya dated Deepika Padukone. They were regularly spotted together at parties and other gatherings, fueling romance rumours. Their romance was brief, and they split up.

Image credits: Social Media

Siddharth Mallya once called Deepika Padukone CRAZY and 'gold digger'

Did you know that they were bitterly estranged after their romance ended? Sidharth even extensively accused her of being with him for money.

Image credits: Social Media

Siddharth Mallya once called Deepika Padukone CRAZY and 'gold digger'

Speaking to a media publication about their breakup, Deepika said, “I tried hard to make the relationship work, but his (Siddharth) behaviour recently has been disgusting."

Image credits: Social Media

Siddharth Mallya once called Deepika Padukone CRAZY and 'gold digger'

"The last time we met on a dinner date, he asked me to pay the bill. That was so embarrassing for me.”

Image credits: Social Media

Siddharth Mallya once called Deepika Padukone CRAZY and 'gold digger'

Responding to this, Sidharth lashed out and said, “Deepika is a crazy female. I told her that I’ll return her money once Dad clears his debts and the government sets him free."

Image credits: Instagram

Siddharth Mallya once called Deepika Padukone CRAZY and 'gold digger'

"But she was just not ready to settle down.”

Image credits: Social Media

Siddharth Mallya once called Deepika Padukone CRAZY and 'gold digger'

He also added, “She has forgotten the time I gifted her with expensive diamonds and luxurious bags, spent huge on her vacations, and hosted parties for her friends on her behalf.”

Image credits: Instagram

Siddharth Mallya once called Deepika Padukone CRAZY and 'gold digger'

The couple has moved on and is successful in their personal and professional lives. Deepika has had several successful endeavours since marrying Ranveer Singh five years ago.
 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One