Siddharth Mallya once called Deepika Padukone CRAZY and 'gold digger'

Entertainment
Sidharth Mallya dated Deepika Padukone. They were regularly spotted together at parties and other gatherings, fueling romance rumours. Their romance was brief, and they split up.
Did you know that they were bitterly estranged after their romance ended? Sidharth even extensively accused her of being with him for money.
Speaking to a media publication about their breakup, Deepika said, “I tried hard to make the relationship work, but his (Siddharth) behaviour recently has been disgusting."
"The last time we met on a dinner date, he asked me to pay the bill. That was so embarrassing for me.”
Responding to this, Sidharth lashed out and said, “Deepika is a crazy female. I told her that I’ll return her money once Dad clears his debts and the government sets him free."
"But she was just not ready to settle down.”
He also added, “She has forgotten the time I gifted her with expensive diamonds and luxurious bags, spent huge on her vacations, and hosted parties for her friends on her behalf.”
The couple has moved on and is successful in their personal and professional lives. Deepika has had several successful endeavours since marrying Ranveer Singh five years ago.