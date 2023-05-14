WWE rumours: From Bray Wyatt's return to Rock-Vince McMahon talks

Sports
World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) latest round of rumours is out, and here are some of the shocking ones.
Boozer Rasslin says Bray Wyatt will likely return when he and management want him.
Wade Keller says on the PW Torch podcast that Vince McMahon is back in the creative role, as some talents feel he is better than Triple H.
The Rock informed CNBC that he recently held talks with WWE Chairman Vince but did not reveal any details about the discussion.
Rick Bassman said on the Haus of Wrestling podcast, "I would not be surprised to see Bill [Goldberg] end up back at WWE for something massive."
According to WRKD Wrestling, Tommaso Ciampa would soon return on Monday Night RAW to reunite with The Way.
Savio Vega declared to Cultaholic that Damian Priest played a pivotal role in his cameo during the Backlash pay-per-view (PPV).