WWE rumours: From Bray Wyatt's return to Rock-Vince McMahon talks

World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) latest round of rumours is out, and here are some of the shocking ones.

Bray Wyatt's return

Boozer Rasslin says Bray Wyatt will likely return when he and management want him.

Creative Control

Wade Keller says on the PW Torch podcast that Vince McMahon is back in the creative role, as some talents feel he is better than Triple H.

The Rock's status

The Rock informed CNBC that he recently held talks with WWE Chairman Vince but did not reveal any details about the discussion.

Goldberg's status

Rick Bassman said on the Haus of Wrestling podcast, "I would not be surprised to see Bill [Goldberg] end up back at WWE for something massive."

Tommaso Ciampa's return

According to WRKD Wrestling, Tommaso Ciampa would soon return on Monday Night RAW to reunite with The Way.

Savio Vega at Backlash

Savio Vega declared to Cultaholic that Damian Priest played a pivotal role in his cameo during the Backlash pay-per-view (PPV).

