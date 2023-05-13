WWE: What's next for Edge after World Heavyweight Championship loss?

Sports
Hall of Famer Edge returned to the squared circle in 2021 but has failed to lay his hands on the world championship.
As he failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship qualifiers on Friday, here's what could be next for him.
Although he has won it before, with current champion Austin Theory continuing to disrespect the legends, Edge can shut him up for good.
A 14-time tag-team champion, Edge can make it 15. Also, with Randy Orton expected to return soon, Rated RKO could reunite for the titles.
LA Knight and Karrion Kross have been tipped as WWE's next big thing. It makes sense for them to go through Edge for a better WWE future.
Edge became famous in his prime, mainly as a heel. It makes perfect sense since his previous heel run with The Judgement Day remained unfinished.