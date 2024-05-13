7 reasons Rahul Gandhi is the good-looking bachelor in India

Entertainment
Rahul Gandhi is often regarded as a charismatic figure and here are seven reasons why some might consider him a good-looking bachelor.
Rahul Gandhi's smile is often cited as one of his most attractive features, radiating warmth and approachability.
Despite being in his forties, Rahul Gandhi maintains a youthful appearance, which can be appealing to many.
He is typically well-groomed, often seen in stylish attire that complements his persona.
Rahul Gandhi is tall, which can be considered an attractive physical trait by many people.
Rahul Gandhi's charisma and presence often draw attention, making him stand out in a crowd.
As a public figure with a somewhat enigmatic persona, Rahul Gandhi's allure may stem from the intrigue surrounding his personal life and beliefs.