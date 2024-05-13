Entertainment

Manjummel Boys to Premalu-8 popular Malayalam movies of 2024

Here are the eight films that helped Malayalam cinema earn above Rs 1,000 crore.

Abraham Ozler (January 11, 2024)

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Abraham Ozler stars Jayaram, Jagadish, and others in key roles. Around Rs 40.53 crore was generated globally.

Anweshippin Kandethum (February 9, 2024)

Darwin Kuriakose's debut film, Anweshippin Kandethum (February 9, 2024), stars Tovino Thomas, Siddique, and others. It grossed Rs 40 crore globally.

Varshangalkku Shesham (April 11, 2024)

Vineeth Sreenivasan's film features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others. Its global gross of Rs 81.88 crore places it among the Top 5 2024 Highest Grossers.

Bramayugam (February 15, 2024)

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam starred Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and others. This film grossed Rs 58.96 crore globally, including Indian and international earnings.

Premalu (February 9, 2024)

Girish AD directed and authored the script with Kiran Josey. Starring Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, and others, it grossed Rs 136 crore globally. Disney+Hotstar streams it.

The Goat Life (March 28, 2024)

Blessy directed This Malayalam film based on Benyamin's novel Aadujeevitham. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kr Gokul, Amala Paul & Shobha Mohan. Over Rs 155 crore has been raised.
 

Aavesham (April 11, 2024)

Jithu Madhavan wrote and directed the film, which stars Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, and others. Sources said it has earned Rs 151.95 crore and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Manjummel Boys (February 22, 2024)

Wrote and directed by Chidambaram, it stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, and others. It's streaming on Disney+Hotstar after earning over Rs 250 crore.

