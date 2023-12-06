Aomori to Sapporo: 7 places with the highest snowfall

Entertainment
Aomori to Sapporo, including Buffalo, Syracuse, Valdez, and Marquette, rank among the top 7 cities globally for their heavy snowfall, attracting winter enthusiasts worldwide
Aomori, located in the northern part of Japan, receives heavy snowfall during the winter months due to its cold climate and proximity to the Sea of Japan
Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, is known for its winter festivals and heavy snowfall
Buffalo, located near the Great Lakes, is prone to lake-effect snow, resulting in significant snowfall during the winter
Like Buffalo, Syracuse experiences lake-effect snow from Lake Ontario, leading to substantial winter snowfall
Another city in upstate New York, Rochester, is also known for its heavy snowfall, influenced by its proximity to the Great Lakes
Valdez, located in southern Alaska, receives heavy snowfall, and it's one of the snowiest places in the United States
Marquette, situated on the shores of Lake Superior, is one of the snowiest cities in the contiguous United States, experiencing heavy lake-effect snow