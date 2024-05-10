20 years of Shahid Kapoor: 7 memorable roles played by the actor

Entertainment
From Aditya Kashyap in 'Jab We Met' to Maharaja Ratan Singh in 'Padmaavat'; here are 7 memorable characters played by Shahid Kapoor over the years
Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Aditya, a troubled businessman who finds solace and love in the company of Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor) earned him appreciation
In this gritty crime thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor played a double role, portraying twin brothers with contrasting personalities
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and based on Shakespeare's Hamlet, Shahid Kapoor delivered a powerful performance as Haider, a young man seeking justice
Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Kabir Singh, a brilliant but self-destructive surgeon, left a lasting impact on audiences
Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Tommy Singh, a troubled and drug-addicted rockstar, garnered widespread praise
Shahid Kapoor played the charming and lovable college boy Rajiv, who navigates the complexities of love and friendship
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama, Shahid Kapoor portrayed Raja Ratan Singh, the valiant and noble king of Chittor