20 years of Shahid Kapoor: 7 memorable roles played by the actor

From Aditya Kashyap in 'Jab We Met' to Maharaja Ratan Singh in 'Padmaavat'; here are 7 memorable characters played by Shahid Kapoor over the years

Image credits: IMDb

Aditya Kashyap in Jab we Met

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Aditya, a troubled businessman who finds solace and love in the company of Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor) earned him appreciation

Image credits: IMDb

Charlie/Guddu in Kamimey

In this gritty crime thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor played a double role, portraying twin brothers with contrasting personalities

Image credits: IMDb

Haider Meer in Haider

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and based on Shakespeare's Hamlet, Shahid Kapoor delivered a powerful performance as Haider, a young man seeking justice

Image credits: IMDb

Kabir Singh in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Kabir Singh, a brilliant but self-destructive surgeon, left a lasting impact on audiences

Image credits: IMDb

Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Tommy Singh, a troubled and drug-addicted rockstar, garnered widespread praise

Image credits: IMDb

Rajiv in Ishq Vishk

Shahid Kapoor played the charming and lovable college boy Rajiv, who navigates the complexities of love and friendship

Image credits: IMDb

Ratan Singh in Padmaavat

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama, Shahid Kapoor portrayed Raja Ratan Singh, the valiant and noble king of Chittor

Image credits: IMDb
