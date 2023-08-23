Entertainment

'Squid Game to 'Vagabond': 7 best action K-dramas

These K-dramas offer a mix of adrenaline-pumping action, intricate plots, and memorable characters that are sure to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Image credits: our own

Squid Game

In this hit South Korean thriller series, contestants face deadly children's games for a huge prize, delving into desperation, morality, and survival.

Image credits: our own

City Hunter

A skilled vigilante seeks revenge on corrupt officials while uncovering secrets from his past. This K-drama is filled with intense action sequences and a gripping plot.

Image credits: our own

Healer

This K-drama follows a mysterious messenger who uncovers dark secrets while trying to protect his clients. The chemistry between the leads adds depth to the narrative.

Image credits: our own

Descendants of the Sun

While primarily a romance, this drama features military action as well. It portrays the lives of special forces officers and doctors working in a war-torn country.

Image credits: our own

D.P. (Deserter Pursuit)

Offering critical insight into the lives of those conscripted in the Korean military, this K-drama follows two individuals who are tasked with bringing back army deserters.

Image credits: our own

My Name

About a girl who joins a crime organization seeking revenge for her father's death. When tasked to infiltrate the police drug unit, it turns her life upside down.

Image credits: our own

Vagabond

This drama follows a stuntman who gets entangled in a conspiracy after a plane crash. It is packed with thrilling espionage, political intrigue, and explosive action scenes.

Image credits: our own
