'Squid Game to 'Vagabond': 7 best action K-dramas

Entertainment
These K-dramas offer a mix of adrenaline-pumping action, intricate plots, and memorable characters that are sure to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.
In this hit South Korean thriller series, contestants face deadly children's games for a huge prize, delving into desperation, morality, and survival.
A skilled vigilante seeks revenge on corrupt officials while uncovering secrets from his past. This K-drama is filled with intense action sequences and a gripping plot.
This K-drama follows a mysterious messenger who uncovers dark secrets while trying to protect his clients. The chemistry between the leads adds depth to the narrative.
While primarily a romance, this drama features military action as well. It portrays the lives of special forces officers and doctors working in a war-torn country.
Offering critical insight into the lives of those conscripted in the Korean military, this K-drama follows two individuals who are tasked with bringing back army deserters.
About a girl who joins a crime organization seeking revenge for her father's death. When tasked to infiltrate the police drug unit, it turns her life upside down.
This drama follows a stuntman who gets entangled in a conspiracy after a plane crash. It is packed with thrilling espionage, political intrigue, and explosive action scenes.