'E.T.' to 'Independence Day': 7 best movies on Extraterrestrial Beings

These movies explore the possibilities of alien existence and their impact on humanity, entertaining audiences with their captivating stories and imaginative settings.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

A heartwarming classic about a young boy who befriends a stranded alien and helps it return home.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

A Steven Spielberg masterpiece, exploring humanity's encounter with extraterrestrial intelligence.

Arrival (2016)

This thought-provoking sci-fi film follows a linguist's efforts to communicate with mysterious alien visitors.

District 9 (2009)

Set in South Africa, the film portrays the consequences of a stranded alien population and human prejudice.

'Star Wars' saga

An iconic space opera featuring a diverse array of extraterrestrial beings and epic battles in a galaxy far, far away.

Contact (1997)

Based on Carl Sagan's novel, it follows a scientist's discovery of an alien message and her journey to decode it.

Independence Day (1996)

A thrilling action movie depicting humanity's fight against an alien invasion.

