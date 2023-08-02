'E.T.' to 'Independence Day': 7 best movies on Extraterrestrial Beings

Entertainment
These movies explore the possibilities of alien existence and their impact on humanity, entertaining audiences with their captivating stories and imaginative settings.
A heartwarming classic about a young boy who befriends a stranded alien and helps it return home.
A Steven Spielberg masterpiece, exploring humanity's encounter with extraterrestrial intelligence.
This thought-provoking sci-fi film follows a linguist's efforts to communicate with mysterious alien visitors.
Set in South Africa, the film portrays the consequences of a stranded alien population and human prejudice.
An iconic space opera featuring a diverse array of extraterrestrial beings and epic battles in a galaxy far, far away.
Based on Carl Sagan's novel, it follows a scientist's discovery of an alien message and her journey to decode it.
A thrilling action movie depicting humanity's fight against an alien invasion.