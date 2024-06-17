World Cup 2024: Why Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan have been released?

CRICKET
Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Rinku Singh flew to the United States with the Indian cricket team for the ongoing World Cup 2024.
There were romours that Shubman was released and sent back home due to disciplinary issues.
Now, a senior BCCI insider disproved all of these fraudulent charges and disclosed the true cause for Shubman's release.
Shubman and Avesh Khan were meant to stay with the squad till the T-20 World Cup Group League stage in 2024.
Shubman can only replace openers, and Team India already has Yashasvi Jaiswal for that role.
Rinku, on the other hand, is there because he can replace anyone in the team if necessary.