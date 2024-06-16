 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Rohit Sharma's top 8 quotes on leadership

Leading by Example

"Leadership is not about being in charge. It's about taking care of those in your charge."

Staying Grounded

"A good leader listens and stays grounded. It's important to stay connected with the team."

Handling Pressure

"Leadership is about staying calm under pressure and guiding the team through tough situations."

Trusting the Team

"As a leader, you must trust your team and give them the freedom to express themselves."

Vision and Strategy

"A leader should have a clear vision and strategy, but also be flexible to adapt when needed."

Empathy and Understanding

"Empathy is a crucial aspect of leadership. Understanding your team’s perspective helps in making better decisions."

Learning from Mistakes

"Every mistake is an opportunity to learn and grow. As a leader, it's important to encourage this mindset."

Inspiring Others

"Leadership is about inspiring others to achieve their best and work towards a common goal."

