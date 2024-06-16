Rohit Sharma's top 8 quotes on leadership

CRICKET
"Leadership is not about being in charge. It's about taking care of those in your charge."
"A good leader listens and stays grounded. It's important to stay connected with the team."
"Leadership is about staying calm under pressure and guiding the team through tough situations."
"As a leader, you must trust your team and give them the freedom to express themselves."
"A leader should have a clear vision and strategy, but also be flexible to adapt when needed."
"Empathy is a crucial aspect of leadership. Understanding your team’s perspective helps in making better decisions."
"Every mistake is an opportunity to learn and grow. As a leader, it's important to encourage this mindset."
"Leadership is about inspiring others to achieve their best and work towards a common goal."