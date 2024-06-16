 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's top 7 motivational quotes that will inspire you

Image credits: Getty

Dreams drive me to push harder

"If you don't really have a dream, you can't really push yourself; you don't really know what the target is."

Understanding angles as a wicketkeeper

"As a wicketkeeper, you understand the bowler, you understand the angles, but you are also part of the fielding team."

Give more than 100% on the field

"I believe in giving more than 100% on the field, and I don't really worry about the result if there's great commitment on the field."

Happy with 40 runs if India wins

"I play a lot of shots, but it's all about winning games for India. If I score 40 runs and the team wins, I'm more happy than scoring 100 and losing the game."

Control myself, keep a positive attitude

"The only thing I can control is myself and just keep having a positive attitude."

Holiday

"The only time I follow the calendar is when I'm on a holiday."

Learning from cricket played

"I don't study cricket too much. Whatever I have learned or experienced is through cricket I've played on the field, and whatever little I have watched."

