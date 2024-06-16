Mahendra Singh Dhoni's top 7 motivational quotes that will inspire you

CRICKET
"If you don't really have a dream, you can't really push yourself; you don't really know what the target is."
"As a wicketkeeper, you understand the bowler, you understand the angles, but you are also part of the fielding team."
"I believe in giving more than 100% on the field, and I don't really worry about the result if there's great commitment on the field."
"I play a lot of shots, but it's all about winning games for India. If I score 40 runs and the team wins, I'm more happy than scoring 100 and losing the game."
"The only thing I can control is myself and just keep having a positive attitude."
"The only time I follow the calendar is when I'm on a holiday."
"I don't study cricket too much. Whatever I have learned or experienced is through cricket I've played on the field, and whatever little I have watched."