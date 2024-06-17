Shubman Gill SHUTS rumors of rift with Rohit Sharma, shares witty post

CRICKET
It was reported that Indian cricketer Shubman Gill was sent back to India from the ongoing World Cup 2024 due to disciplinary issues.
It was also believed that he unfollowed Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram.
Now, the right-handed batter has a witty reply to trolls.
He took to Instagram and shared a story featuring him, Rohit, and his daughter and wrote, "Sammy and I learning the art of discipline".
Earlier, Rohit was not on Shubman's following list but now he has been added.
For the unversed, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Rinku Singh flew to the USA with the team for the ongoing World Cup.