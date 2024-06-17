 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Shubman Gill SHUTS rumors of rift with Rohit Sharma, shares witty post

Shubman Gill released from World Cup 2024

It was reported that Indian cricketer Shubman Gill was sent back to India from the ongoing World Cup 2024 due to disciplinary issues.

Shubman Gill unfollowed Rohit Sharma?

It was also believed that he unfollowed Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram.

Shubman Gill's reply

Now, the right-handed batter has a witty reply to trolls.

He took to Instagram and shared a story featuring him, Rohit, and his daughter and wrote, "Sammy and I learning the art of discipline".

Shubman Gill follows Rohit Sharma

Earlier, Rohit was not on Shubman's following list but now he has been added.

World Cup 2024

For the unversed, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Rinku Singh flew to the USA with the team for the ongoing World Cup. 

