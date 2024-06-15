Top 10 memorable performances by the Afghanistan star - Gulbadin Naib

CRICKET
Naib delivered a stellar performance with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 31 runs, helping Afghanistan secure a victory over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.
In a memorable T20I match, Naib's incredible spell of 3 wickets for just 4 runs in 1.4 overs played a crucial role in Afghanistan's win over Bangladesh.
Naib showcased his all-round skills by scoring a quickfire 45 not out off 38 balls, leading Afghanistan to a competitive total against the West Indies.
His 3 wickets for 27 runs helped Afghanistan secure a comfortable win against Ireland, displaying his effectiveness with the ball.
In the same series, Naib's vital 74 runs off 97 balls were instrumental in setting up a challenging target for Ireland.
During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, Naib's aggressive 57 off 42 balls against Scotland helped Afghanistan post a competitive total.
Naib's 3 wickets for 34 runs were pivotal in restricting Bangladesh's total, leading Afghanistan to an impressive victory.
His explosive 82 off 68 balls demonstrated his batting prowess and helped Afghanistan achieve a significant total against Ireland.
Naib's 3 wickets for 28 runs were crucial in limiting the West Indies' score, contributing to Afghanistan's victory.
During the Asia Cup 2018, Naib's 4 wickets for 43 runs played a key role in Afghanistan's competitive performance against Sri Lanka.