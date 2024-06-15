 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Top 10 memorable performances by the Afghanistan star - Gulbadin Naib

4/31 vs Zimbabwe (ODI) - October 2015

Naib delivered a stellar performance with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 31 runs, helping Afghanistan secure a victory over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

3/4 vs Bangladesh (T20I) - September 2019

In a memorable T20I match, Naib's incredible spell of 3 wickets for just 4 runs in 1.4 overs played a crucial role in Afghanistan's win over Bangladesh.

45 off 38 vs West Indies (ODI) - November 2019*

Naib showcased his all-round skills by scoring a quickfire 45 not out off 38 balls, leading Afghanistan to a competitive total against the West Indies.

3/27 vs Ireland (ODI) - March 2017

His 3 wickets for 27 runs helped Afghanistan secure a comfortable win against Ireland, displaying his effectiveness with the ball.

74 off 97 vs Ireland (ODI) - March 2017

In the same series, Naib's vital 74 runs off 97 balls were instrumental in setting up a challenging target for Ireland.

57 off 42 vs Scotland (ODI) - March 2015

During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, Naib's aggressive 57 off 42 balls against Scotland helped Afghanistan post a competitive total.

3/34 vs Bangladesh (ODI) - June 2014

Naib's 3 wickets for 34 runs were pivotal in restricting Bangladesh's total, leading Afghanistan to an impressive victory.

82 off 68 vs Ireland (ODI) - March 2019

His explosive 82 off 68 balls demonstrated his batting prowess and helped Afghanistan achieve a significant total against Ireland.

3/28 vs West Indies (ODI) - November 2019

Naib's 3 wickets for 28 runs were crucial in limiting the West Indies' score, contributing to Afghanistan's victory.

4/43 vs Sri Lanka (ODI) - September 2018

During the Asia Cup 2018, Naib's 4 wickets for 43 runs played a key role in Afghanistan's competitive performance against Sri Lanka.

