CRICKET

JP Duminy has an estimated net worth of USD 9 million

Image credits: Getty

IPL debut

The South African all-rounder made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2009 after being bought for a whopping INR 4.66 crore

Image credits: Getty

Deccan Chargers

After spending two seasons with MI, the left-handed batsman switched to Deccan Chargers, earning around INR 2.88 crore for two seasons.

Image credits: Getty

Sun Risers Hyderabad

In 2013, SRH bought Duminy for INR 1.59 crore

Image credits: Getty

Delhi Daredevils

Duminy played four seasons for DD (2014-2017), earnings a total of INR 8.82 crore

Image credits: Getty

Last IPL season

Duminy played his final IPL season for MI in 2018 after being fteched by the five-time champions for INR 1 crore. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One