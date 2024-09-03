CRICKET
The South African all-rounder made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2009 after being bought for a whopping INR 4.66 crore
After spending two seasons with MI, the left-handed batsman switched to Deccan Chargers, earning around INR 2.88 crore for two seasons.
In 2013, SRH bought Duminy for INR 1.59 crore
Duminy played four seasons for DD (2014-2017), earnings a total of INR 8.82 crore
Duminy played his final IPL season for MI in 2018 after being fteched by the five-time champions for INR 1 crore.