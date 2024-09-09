CRICKET

Viral Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 most admired athletes

Image credits: Instagram

1. GOAT Lionel Messi

BCCI has released a list of the most admired sportsmen in the world. Argentina captain and football star Lionel Messi tops the list.

Image credits: Getty

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain, football star Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked 2nd.

Image credits: Getty

3. LeBron James

American basketball player LeBron James is ranked third.

Image credits: Getty

4. Novak Djokovic

Tennis star Novak Djokovic from Serbia is the 4th most admired athlete.

Image credits: Getty

5. Neymar

Brazil superstar footballer Neymar, who has endured injuries and controversies, is ranked fifth

 

 

Image credits: Getty

6. Virat Kohli

The only cricketer to feature in the top 10 is Indian star, run machine Virat Kohli. He is ranked 6th.

Image credits: Getty

7. Tiger Woods

American golf star Tiger Woods is seventh on the list.

Image credits: Getty

8. Roger Federer

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is eighth on the BBC list

Image credits: Getty

9. Rafael Nadal

Spain's star player Rafael Nadal is ninth, followed by Federer.

Image credits: Getty

10. Kylian Mbappe

French superstar footballer Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid, is ranked tenth.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One