Viral Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 most admired athletes

CRICKET
BCCI has released a list of the most admired sportsmen in the world. Argentina captain and football star Lionel Messi tops the list.
Portugal captain, football star Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked 2nd.
American basketball player LeBron James is ranked third.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic from Serbia is the 4th most admired athlete.
Brazil superstar footballer Neymar, who has endured injuries and controversies, is ranked fifth
The only cricketer to feature in the top 10 is Indian star, run machine Virat Kohli. He is ranked 6th.
American golf star Tiger Woods is seventh on the list.
Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is eighth on the BBC list
Spain's star player Rafael Nadal is ninth, followed by Federer.
French superstar footballer Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid, is ranked tenth.