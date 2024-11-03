7 IPL players who became millionaires overnight after retention

CRICKET
Rajasthan Royals retained Dhruv Jurel, who had a base price of 20 lakhs, for 14 crores.
Chennai Super Kings retained Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who had a base price of 20 lakhs, for 13 crores.
RCB retained Rajat Patidar, who had a base price of 20 lakhs, for 11 crores.
Lucknow Super Giants, who released K L Rahul, spent 11 crores for Mayank Yadav, who had a base price of 20 lakhs.
Gujarat Titans spent 8.50 crores to retain Sai Sudharsan, who had a base price of 20 lakhs.
Despite releasing many players to rebuild the team, Punjab Kings spent 5.50 crores for Shashank Singh, who had a base price of 20 lakhs.
Kolkata Knight Riders retained Rinku, who earned 55 lakhs in the team, for the upcoming IPL 2025 season by paying 13 crores.