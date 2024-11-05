CRICKET

Net Worth

Virat Kohli’s net worth is around 1,050 crore rupees, equating to approximately 140 million US dollars.

 

Brand Endorsements

Kohli commands endorsement fees ranging from 7.5 to 10 crore Indian Rupees, reflecting his significant influence and marketability.

 

Real Estate:

His property portfolio includes luxurious homes in Mumbai, a bungalow in Gurugram, and a serene holiday retreat in Alibaug.

 

 

Investments

Virat actively invests in various startups, demonstrating his commitment to entrepreneurship and support for emerging businesses in India.

 

Own Brand

Virat Kohli's brands, One8 and WROGN, reflect his entrepreneurial spirit. One8 evolved from athleisure to restaurants and sneakers, while WROGN embodies his unique fashion vision.

 

Fashion Collaborations

Kohli partners with top brands like Myntra, Puma, Manyavar, and American Tourister, enhancing his presence in the fashion and lifestyle sector.

 

Car Collection

His impressive car collection features luxury vehicles, including Audi models, a Bentley, and a Range Rover, showcasing his taste for high-end automobiles.

