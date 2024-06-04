Top 8 explosive knocks by the Afghanistan star - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

CRICKET
Performance: Gurbaz scored 71 off 53 balls in a T20I, playing a key role in Afghanistan’s victory and showcasing his ability to anchor the innings.
Performance: Gurbaz scored a blazing 87 runs off 45 balls, including 6 fours and 7 sixes, helping Afghanistan post a formidable total and win the match comfortably.
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, December 2021
Performance: Gurbaz played a quickfire innings of 50 off 28 balls, providing a strong start in a match-winning effort.
Match: Afghanistan vs. Pakistan, October 2021
Performance: Gurbaz scored a vital 46 off 25 balls in a T20 World Cup match, giving Afghanistan a strong start against Pakistan.
Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, August 2021
Performance: Gurbaz scored 60 off 36 balls, helping the Tridents post a competitive total and win the match.
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, June 2021
Performance: Gurbaz scored a rapid 42 off 22 balls, including 5 sixes
Performance: Gurbaz scored 80 off 51 balls, helping Afghanistan U23 to a competitive total and securing a memorable victory over India U23.
Afghanistan vs Ireland, January 2021, Gurbaz scored a sensational 127 runs off 127 balls, helping Afghanistan secure a win and marking his arrival on the international stage.