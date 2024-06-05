 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Mohammad Irfan:A look at the tallest cricketer's career & achievements

Tall Stature

Mohammad Irfan is one of the tallest cricketers to have played the game professionally, standing at 7 feet 1 inch (216 cm).

Left-Arm Fast Bowler

He is a left-arm fast bowler known for his ability to generate steep bounce from a great height.

Early Career

Before his cricket career, Irfan worked as a pipe fitter in Pakistan.

Late Start in Cricket

He made his debut for Pakistan at the age of 30, relatively late for an international cricketer.

International Debut

Mohammad Irfan made his debut for Pakistan in an ODI against England in 2010.

World Cup Appearance

He represented Pakistan in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Career Highlights

Irfan's career-best bowling figures in ODIs are 4/30 against South Africa in 2013.

T20 Leagues

He has played in various T20 leagues around the world, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Retirement

Mohammad Irfan announced his retirement from international cricket in January 2021.

