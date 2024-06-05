Mohammad Irfan:A look at the tallest cricketer's career & achievements

CRICKET
Mohammad Irfan is one of the tallest cricketers to have played the game professionally, standing at 7 feet 1 inch (216 cm).
He is a left-arm fast bowler known for his ability to generate steep bounce from a great height.
Before his cricket career, Irfan worked as a pipe fitter in Pakistan.
He made his debut for Pakistan at the age of 30, relatively late for an international cricketer.
Mohammad Irfan made his debut for Pakistan in an ODI against England in 2010.
He represented Pakistan in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Irfan's career-best bowling figures in ODIs are 4/30 against South Africa in 2013.
He has played in various T20 leagues around the world, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Mohammad Irfan announced his retirement from international cricket in January 2021.