Did you know THIS was Virat Kohli's first car?

CRICKET
Virat Kohli needs no introduction, he has established himself as one of the finest cricketers of all time.
It is not hidden that Virat loves cars and has a collection of them.
But do you know which was his first car? It's not Audi or BMW. Can you guess?
Virat Kohli's first car was the Tata Safari Dicor. In an interview, he revealed that after buying it, he and his elder brother resonated it.
He along with his brother put huge speakers into the car to make the look cooler.
Once he also shared a funny incident where he mentioned that he accidentally filled the car with petrol instead of diesel.