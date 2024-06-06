 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Did you know THIS was Virat Kohli's first car?

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli needs no introduction, he has established himself as one of the finest cricketers of all time.

Virat's car collection

It is not hidden that Virat loves cars and has a collection of them.

Virat's first car

But do you know which was his first car? It's not Audi or BMW. Can you guess?

Virat's first car

Virat Kohli's first car was the Tata Safari Dicor. In an interview, he revealed that after buying it, he and his elder brother resonated it.

Inhanced the vehicle

He along with his brother put huge speakers into the car to make the look cooler.

Put petrol in diesel car?

Once he also shared a funny incident where he mentioned that he accidentally filled the car with petrol instead of diesel.

