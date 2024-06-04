 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Maheesh Theekshana: 'T20 World Cup 2024 schedule is UNFAIR to us'

Cancelled Training Session

"We cancelled our training session because of fatigue from travel and the distance to practice. 

Distance From Hotel Room

"I can't say the names but some teams stay in the same place and their hotel is only 14 minutes to the ground. Ours was like one hour and 40 minute"

Unfair Scheduling

"We have to wake up around 5am to come here for the match. Then we have to leave after every match because we are playing at four different venues. So unfair for us"

8-hour Wait

"The flight we took from Florida, from Miami, we had to wait like eight hours in the airport to get the flight. 

Unfair Treatment

We were supposed to leave at 8pm but we got the flight at 5am. It's really unfair for us"

