Happy Birthday Roger Federer; 10 inspiring quotes by the GOAT

Image credits: Getty

Federer's Mindset

"I fear no one, but respect everyone."

Joy in the Game

"Sometimes you're just happy playing. Some people, some media unfortunately don't understand that it's okay just to play tennis and enjoy it."

Overcoming Challenges

"I always believe if you're stuck in a hole and maybe things aren't going well you will come out stronger. Everything in life is this way."

Personal Boundaries

"I've always been able to keep my private life separate from my tennis."

Individual Sport Insights

"In tennis, you're on an island. Of all the games men and women play, tennis is the closest to solitary confinement."

Inner Composure

"I've tried to keep a calm demeanor throughout my matches and throughout my life."

Prioritising Values

"It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

Personal Growth Motto

"I'm not a perfectionist, I feel an endless need to learn, to improve, to evolve, not only to please the coach and the fans, but also to feel satisfied with myself."

Playing to Strengths

I used to always run around my backhand, you know, to use my forehand as much as I could.

Passion Endures in Excellence

"When you do something best in life, you don't really want to give that up, and for me, it's tennis."

