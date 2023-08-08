Happy Birthday Roger Federer; 10 inspiring quotes by the GOAT

CRICKET
"I fear no one, but respect everyone."
"Sometimes you're just happy playing. Some people, some media unfortunately don't understand that it's okay just to play tennis and enjoy it."
"I always believe if you're stuck in a hole and maybe things aren't going well you will come out stronger. Everything in life is this way."
"I've always been able to keep my private life separate from my tennis."
"In tennis, you're on an island. Of all the games men and women play, tennis is the closest to solitary confinement."
"I've tried to keep a calm demeanor throughout my matches and throughout my life."
"It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."
"I'm not a perfectionist, I feel an endless need to learn, to improve, to evolve, not only to please the coach and the fans, but also to feel satisfied with myself."
I used to always run around my backhand, you know, to use my forehand as much as I could.
"When you do something best in life, you don't really want to give that up, and for me, it's tennis."