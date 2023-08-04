CRICKET

Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad: 7 quotes by the Indian legend

Image credits: Getty

Patience and Discipline

"As a bowler, you need to be patient and have the ability to stick to your plans. Sometimes, the wickets may not come early, but you have to keep bowling with discipline."

The Art of Bowling

"A good bowler is not just about raw pace; it's about the ability to swing the ball, outthink the batsman, and consistently hit the right areas."

Mental Fortitude

"In cricket, you have to be mentally strong to bounce back from setbacks. It's essential to have the belief that you can turn things around."

Uncertainties in Cricket

"Cricket is a sport of uncertainties. You can never take anything for granted. Every match is a new challenge, and you have to be prepared for anything."

Fearless Bowling

"As a fast bowler, you need to be fearless. You have to run in and give it your all, no matter the conditions or the batsman you are facing."

Privilege

"Representing your country in cricket is a privilege and an honour. It's not just about individual performances but about contributing to the team's success."

Cricket: A Way of Life

"Cricket is not just a game; it's a way of life. It teaches you valuable life lessons about perseverance, teamwork, and handling pressure."

