What conditions did Gautam Gambhir keep to become India's head coach?

CRICKET
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been linked with the India coaching post, with Rahul Dravid's current contract scheduled to end after the T20 World Cup.
After being approached by the BCCI, Gambhir accepted the offer but made a few stipulations, which the board agreed.
According to sources, Gambhir told the BCCI that he would accept the post if given control over the support staff.
He also demanded that he make changes in the team and the players.
His demand was approved, and the board will make an official statement about Gambhir's hiring as head coach later this month.
During the Indian Premier League, Gautam Gambhir coached Kolkata Knight Riders which won this year's trophy.