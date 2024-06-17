 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Shikhar Dhawan gets emotional on Fathers Day, 'No contact with son'

Image credits: Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan's Fathers Day

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan delivered a heartfelt message on Father's Day. 

Shikhar Dhawan's Fathers Day post

In a heartfelt statement to his kid, the famed cricketer disclosed that he has no communication with Zoravar.

Shikhar Dhawan's Fathers Day post

He took to Instagram to share a picture with his father and son.

Caption

It’s an emotional Father’s Day for me without hearing from my son, as I have no contact with him so wishing Happy Father’s Day to all fathers experiencing the same feeling.

Shikhar Dhawan-Aesha Mukerji

In October last year, a district court in Delhi granted Dhawan a divorce from his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji, due to mental abuse.

Shikhar Dhawan-Aesha Mukerji divorce

Shikhar and Aesha tied the knot in 2012 and were blessed with a baby boy, Zoravar, in 2014. 

