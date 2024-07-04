What is Team India's day look like after landing in India?

CRICKET
On June 29, the Indian men's cricket team won the World Cup 2024.
The team was stuck in Barbados due to bad weather and finally, a plane arrived which now flew them to India.
India will land in Delhi with T20 World Cup 2024 trophy at around 6 am on Thursday.
The players will then head to meet PM Narendra Modi and have breakfast with him at around 9.30 am.
They will then leave for Mumbai via another chartered flight and have an open-top bus parade from NCPA, Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium.
At last, a small victory ceremony will take place in the Wankhede Stadium.