CRICKET

What is Team India's day look like after landing in India?

Image credits: X

World Cup 2024 winners

On June 29, the Indian men's cricket team won the World Cup 2024.

Image credits: Instagram

Stuck in Barbados

The team was stuck in Barbados due to bad weather and finally, a plane arrived which now flew them to India.

Image credits: X

Land in Delhi

India will land in Delhi with T20 World Cup 2024 trophy at around 6 am on Thursday.

Image credits: Instagram

Breakfast with the PM

The players will then head to meet PM Narendra Modi and have breakfast with him at around 9.30 am. 

Image credits: Twitter

Victory parade

They will then leave for Mumbai via another chartered flight and have an open-top bus parade from NCPA, Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium.

Image credits: Twitter

Victory ceremony

At last, a small victory ceremony will take place in the Wankhede Stadium.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One