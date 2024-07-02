Why didn't Rahul Dravid re-apply for his India head coach position?

CRICKET
On June 29, The men's Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup 2024.
The victory came under Rahul Dravid's guidance as he was the head coach.
Rahul's contract as head coach ended after the match, and many wondered why he did not reapply for the role.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed the reason behind Rahul Dravid's decision to not reapply for the India head coach role.
He said that Rahul informed him that due to family commitments he wanted to quit.
Jay Shah said he didn't want to force him to extend and added that both coach and selector appointments would be made shortly.