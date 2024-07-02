CRICKET

Why didn't Rahul Dravid re-apply for his India head coach position?

Image credits: X/Rahul Dravid

T20 World Cup 2024

On June 29, The men's Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup 2024.

Image credits: X

Rahul Dravid- Head coach

The victory came under Rahul Dravid's guidance as he was the head coach.

Image credits: pinterest

Rahul's contract ends as head coach

Rahul's contract as head coach ended after the match, and many wondered why he did not reapply for the role.

Image credits: Getty

Why didn't Rahul Dravid re-apply

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed the reason behind Rahul Dravid's decision to not reapply for the India head coach role.

Image credits: Getty

The reason

He said that Rahul informed him that due to family commitments he wanted to quit.

Image credits: Getty

New head coach

Jay Shah said he didn't want to force him to extend and added that both coach and selector appointments would be made shortly.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One