 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Axar Patel: 6 milestones of the all-rounder

Image credits: Axar Patel/Instagram

Fastest to 50 ODI Wickets for India

He became the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in ODIs, achieving this milestone in just 28 matches.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

Hat-Trick in IPL

Axar Patel took a hat-trick for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2016 season. He became the second bowler for Delhi Capitals to take a hat-trick in IPL history.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

Maiden Test Five-Wicket Haul

Axar Patel achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the third Test against England in Ahmedabad in February 2021. He took a total of 11 wickets in the match.

Image credits: Instagram/Axar Patel

ODI Debut

Axar Patel made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India against Bangladesh on June 15, 2014, in Dhaka.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

T20I Debut

Axar Patel made his T20 International (T20I) debut for India against Zimbabwe on July 17, 2015, in Harare.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

IPL Performances

Axar Patel has been a consistent performer in the IPL, playing for teams like Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Delhi Capitals. 

Image credits: Instagram/Axar Patel
Find Next One