Axar Patel: 6 milestones of the all-rounder

CRICKET
He became the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in ODIs, achieving this milestone in just 28 matches.
Axar Patel took a hat-trick for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2016 season. He became the second bowler for Delhi Capitals to take a hat-trick in IPL history.
Axar Patel achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the third Test against England in Ahmedabad in February 2021. He took a total of 11 wickets in the match.
Axar Patel made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India against Bangladesh on June 15, 2014, in Dhaka.
Axar Patel made his T20 International (T20I) debut for India against Zimbabwe on July 17, 2015, in Harare.
Axar Patel has been a consistent performer in the IPL, playing for teams like Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Delhi Capitals.