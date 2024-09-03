CRICKET
Shanto is the best paid Bangladesh cricketer as he is placed in A+ category, earnings around Tk 7.9 lakh per month. He also gets an additional Tk 1 lakh as captaicy renumeration.
The Test match fee stands at around Tk 8 lakhs, while Match fee for each ODI is Tk 4 lakhs. For every T20I, Shanto gets Tk 2.5 lakhs.
Shanto made his BPL debut for Comilla Victorians in 2016. He was named BPL Player of the Year in 2023, scoring 516 runs, inclduing 4 fifties for Sylhet Strikers.
Shanto made his international debut against New Zealand in a Test series in 2017 and has played 119 matches across all formats for the Tigers so far, scoring 3770 runs.
Shanto was named Bangladesh's captain in all formats in February 2024. His biggest achievement came in September 2024, defeating Pakistan 2-0 in an away Test series.