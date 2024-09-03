CRICKET

Najmul Hossain Shanto has an estimated net worth of USD 5 million

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Salary

Shanto is the best paid Bangladesh cricketer as he is placed in A+ category, earnings around Tk 7.9 lakh per month. He also gets an additional Tk 1 lakh as captaicy renumeration.  

Payment for playing each format

The Test match fee stands at around Tk 8 lakhs, while Match fee for each ODI is Tk 4 lakhs. For every T20I, Shanto gets Tk 2.5 lakhs. 

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Shanto made his BPL debut for Comilla Victorians in 2016.  He was named BPL Player of the Year in 2023, scoring 516 runs, inclduing 4 fifties for Sylhet Strikers. 

International career

Shanto made his international debut against New Zealand in a Test series in 2017 and has played 119 matches across all formats for the Tigers so far, scoring 3770 runs. 

Captaincy

Shanto was named Bangladesh's captain in all formats in February 2024. His biggest achievement came in September 2024, defeating Pakistan 2-0 in an away Test series. 

