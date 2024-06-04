From Test debut to IPL success: Top 10 career moments of Sam Curran

CRICKET
Curran claimed his first Test five-wicket haul against South Africa on December 26, 2019, at Centurion, highlighting his growing prowess as a bowler.
Curran's all-round performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2021, including a career-best 5/48 in the second ODI, was crucial in England’s series win.
Sam Curran made his Test debut for England against Pakistan on June 1, 2018, at Headingley, where he showcased his potential as an all-rounder.
In 2020, Curran delivered a match-winning bowling spell against Pakistan in a T20I, taking 3 wickets for 29 runs, demonstrating his effectiveness in the shorter format.
Sam Curran played a significant role in England’s T20 World Cup campaign, providing crucial wickets and contributing valuable runs.
Curran's impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been notable. In 2020, playing for Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings.
In the 2018 Test series against India, Curran scored a crucial 63 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test, helping England recover and securing a series-clinching victory.
Curran was named Player of the Series against India in 2018. His performances, especially his crucial contributions, were pivotal in England’s series victory.
Curran was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020, where he scored 31 runs and took 1 wicket.
Curran’s ability to score vital runs down the order was exemplified during the 2019 Ashes series, where his contributions helped England in tight situations.