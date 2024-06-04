 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

From Test debut to IPL success: Top 10 career moments of Sam Curran

First Test Five-Wicket Haul:

Curran claimed his first Test five-wicket haul against South Africa on December 26, 2019, at Centurion, highlighting his growing prowess as a bowler.

Memorable ODI Performance

Curran's all-round performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2021, including a career-best 5/48 in the second ODI, was crucial in England’s series win.

Test Debut

Sam Curran made his Test debut for England against Pakistan on June 1, 2018, at Headingley, where he showcased his potential as an all-rounder.

Match-Winning Spell in T20Is

In 2020, Curran delivered a match-winning bowling spell against Pakistan in a T20I, taking 3 wickets for 29 runs, demonstrating his effectiveness in the shorter format.

T20 World Cup Contribution

Sam Curran played a significant role in England’s T20 World Cup campaign, providing crucial wickets and contributing valuable runs.

IPL Success

Curran's impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been notable. In 2020, playing for Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings.

Vital Half-Century Against India

In the 2018 Test series against India, Curran scored a crucial 63 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test, helping England recover and securing a series-clinching victory.

Player of the Series vs India (2018)

Curran was named Player of the Series against India in 2018. His performances, especially his crucial contributions, were pivotal in England’s series victory.

Man of the Match in IPL

Curran was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020, where he scored 31 runs and took 1 wicket.

Vital Lower-Order Batting

Curran’s ability to score vital runs down the order was exemplified during the 2019 Ashes series, where his contributions helped England in tight situations.

