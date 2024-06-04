 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Dwayne Bravo's 9 inspirational quotes that will motivate you

Image credits: Getty

Mantra

"I always believe in myself. I am very confident in my ability." - Dwayne Bravo

Winning Mindset

"I love challenges, and I thrive on them." - Dwayne Bravo

Joyful Approach

"I play the game with a smile and enjoy every moment." - Dwayne Bravo

Winning Formula

"It’s all about being positive, being aggressive and taking your opportunities." - Dwayne Bravo

Self-Belief

"I’m a very confident person. I believe in myself a lot." - Dwayne Bravo

Passion for the Game

"Cricket is my love and passion." - Dwayne Bravo

Faith

"I always have faith in my ability to perform." - Dwayne Bravo

Light-hearted Approach

"I like to entertain and make people laugh." - Dwayne Bravo

Commitment

"I enjoy playing for the West Indies." - Dwayne Bravo

