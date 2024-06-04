Dwayne Bravo's 9 inspirational quotes that will motivate you

CRICKET
"I always believe in myself. I am very confident in my ability." - Dwayne Bravo
"I love challenges, and I thrive on them." - Dwayne Bravo
"I play the game with a smile and enjoy every moment." - Dwayne Bravo
"It’s all about being positive, being aggressive and taking your opportunities." - Dwayne Bravo
"I’m a very confident person. I believe in myself a lot." - Dwayne Bravo
"Cricket is my love and passion." - Dwayne Bravo
"I always have faith in my ability to perform." - Dwayne Bravo
"I like to entertain and make people laugh." - Dwayne Bravo
"I enjoy playing for the West Indies." - Dwayne Bravo