CRICKET

Top 10 quotes by Gautam Gambhir that will inspire you

Image credits: Getty

On Patriotism

"I would not take up arms in the name of religion. I would fight for the country and my people."

Image credits: Getty

On Success and Failure

"Success is temporary, failure is temporary. Neither defines you. Your character does.

Image credits: Getty

On Hard Work

"There are no shortcuts to success. You have to put in the hard yards, day in and day out."

Image credits: Getty

On Team Spirit

"Cricket is a team game. Individual performances are important, but the team’s success is paramount."

Image credits: Getty

On Leadership

"A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way."

Image credits: Getty

On Resilience

"It’s not about how many times you fall, it’s about how many times you get back up."

Image credits: Getty

On Sportsmanship

"Winning and losing are part of the game. What matters is how you play the game."
 

Image credits: Getty

On Responsibility

"As a cricketer, you have a responsibility to give back to society, to inspire the younger generation."

Image credits: Getty

On Discipline

"Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment."

Image credits: Getty

On Retirement

"I have always believed that it is better to retire when people are asking why rather than why not."
 

Image credits: Getty
