Top 10 quotes by Gautam Gambhir that will inspire you

CRICKET
"I would not take up arms in the name of religion. I would fight for the country and my people."
"Success is temporary, failure is temporary. Neither defines you. Your character does.
"There are no shortcuts to success. You have to put in the hard yards, day in and day out."
"Cricket is a team game. Individual performances are important, but the team’s success is paramount."
"A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way."
"It’s not about how many times you fall, it’s about how many times you get back up."
"Winning and losing are part of the game. What matters is how you play the game."
"As a cricketer, you have a responsibility to give back to society, to inspire the younger generation."
"Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment."
"I have always believed that it is better to retire when people are asking why rather than why not."