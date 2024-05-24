Top 5 IPL performances by Sanju Samson

CRICKET
Sanju Samson's scintillating century against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 season opener. His 119 runs off just 63 balls powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling victory.
Samson's sublime knock of 85 runs off 42 balls against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 demonstrated his ability to anchor an innings. His batting guided RR to a competitive total.
In a memorable innings during IPL 2018, Samson's blistering 92 runs off 45 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore left spectators in awe.
In one of his early IPL performances, Samson's dynamic 74 runs off 47 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2013 showcased his potential.
Samson's explosive innings of 92 runs off 45 balls Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 was a standout performance.